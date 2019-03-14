March 15, 1947 - March 12, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Josef Braeu, age 71, of Janesville, is now creating beautiful gardens in heaven. He passed away following a short illness on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, three days shy of his 72nd birthday. Joe was born on March 15, 1947 in Germany, growing up and attended horticulture school there, and then moved to Canada. He moved to the United States after he met the love of his life, Debbie (Kellam). They married on July 1, 1977, raised two beautiful daughters, and are blessed with six amazing grandchildren. Joe pursued his growing passion, and started Edelweiss Landscaping & Nursery in Duluth, MN. He loved every part of the plant world from planting and designing, to friendships formed, to discovering witches' brooms. Joe enjoyed a wonderful life of many travels, good wine, and a passion for everything. Following retirement, he and Debbie moved to Janesville, to be near family and enjoy Zone 5.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debbie; two daughters, Gretchen Braeu and Kate (Justin) Risley; grandchildren: Dominic, Kegan, Ethan, Elliot, Alec, and Leah; two sisters, Kathy and Anna; and a brother, Walter. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; a brother; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law.

A service to celebrate Josef's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Rock Prairie United Presbyterian Church, 8605 East County Road A, Janesville. Rev. Dr. Jamie Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be at Rock Prairie Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, you may wish to consider planting a tree to honor his legacy. The Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Braeu family.

