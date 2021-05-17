February 3, 1971 - May 14, 2021
Delavan, WI - Jose Huerta-Cruz age 50, of Delavan, WI passed away at the Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, May 14, 2021. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the FUNERAL HOME (118 S. 2nd Street, Delavan) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with procession to ST. ANDREW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH (714 E Walworth Ave, Delavan) for Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30pm with Fr. Oriol Regales Officiating. A second visitation will be held later at the FUNERAL HOME (118 S. 2nd St, Delavan) from 5 to 7p.m. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.