of Beloit, WI - Jorgen D. Olsen Sr., 77, of Beloit, WI passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on August 9, 1944 in Beloit, WI the son of Ove and Rose (Anderson) Olsen. Jorgen was a 1962 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Marcy Ross on January 2, 1965 in Our Savior's Lutheran church, Beloit. She predeceased him on March 28, 2021.
Jorgen was the owner and operator along with his father of Floorcrafters of Beloit, until they closed the business on October 31, 1988. He was a former member of the Beloit Lions Club. Jorgen is a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. He volunteered for Beloit Meals on Wheels as well as the Beloit Boys Baseball Association. Jorgen was an active volunteer for the Beloit Snappers and was a former board member. He was on various bowling leagues. Jorgen loved to hunt, fish and vacation at his family cabin in Spooner, WI.
Survivors include his sons, Matt (Amber) Olsen and their son, Carson of Murrieta, CA and Jorgen Jr. "J.D." (Nikole Ray) and their son, James of Beloit, WI; brother, Reverend Joel (LouAnn) Olsen of Oregon, WI; nephew, Christopher (Kathryn) Olsen of Madison, WI; great nephew, Everett Olsen; and cousin, Julie Trumpinski of Upland, CA.
Jorgen was predeceased by his parents.
A Funeral Service for Jorgen will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Reverend Joel Olsen officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jorgen's name to memorialize Marcy and Jorgen's names in the community.