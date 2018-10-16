Jonathon W. Buehl

September 10, 1995 - September 15, 2018

Fort Atkinson/formerly Janesville, WI -- Jonathon W. Buehl, 23, of Fort Atkinson and formerly of Janesville, died Saturday, September 15, 2018, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Jonathon was born on September 10, 1995, in Fort Atkinson, son of Carol McGurk and Daniel Buehl. Jonathon chose to be baptized at Faith Community Church, in Fort Atkinson, on March 15, 2009. He attended Parker High School and Fort Atkinson High School. Jonathon enjoyed being a part of its wrestling team at Fort Atkinson High School. Jonathon was great with kids and enjoyed being outdoors and playing video games. He loved spending time with his dad watching the Packers and spending holidays with his aunt, uncle and cousins.

Jonathon is survived by dad, Daniel (Tina Roberts) Buehl of Janesville; his mom, Carol McGurk of Fort Atkinson; several aunts; uncles; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; an aunt; and several uncles.

A Celebration honoring Jonathon's life will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from noon until 3 p.m., at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville. A Sharing of Memories will begin at noon with a luncheon to follow.

Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse