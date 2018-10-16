September 10, 1995 - September 15, 2018
Fort Atkinson/formerly Janesville, WI -- Jonathon W. Buehl, 23, of Fort Atkinson and formerly of Janesville, died Saturday, September 15, 2018, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Jonathon was born on September 10, 1995, in Fort Atkinson, son of Carol McGurk and Daniel Buehl. Jonathon chose to be baptized at Faith Community Church, in Fort Atkinson, on March 15, 2009. He attended Parker High School and Fort Atkinson High School. Jonathon enjoyed being a part of its wrestling team at Fort Atkinson High School. Jonathon was great with kids and enjoyed being outdoors and playing video games. He loved spending time with his dad watching the Packers and spending holidays with his aunt, uncle and cousins.
Jonathon is survived by dad, Daniel (Tina Roberts) Buehl of Janesville; his mom, Carol McGurk of Fort Atkinson; several aunts; uncles; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; an aunt; and several uncles.
A Celebration honoring Jonathon's life will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from noon until 3 p.m., at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville. A Sharing of Memories will begin at noon with a luncheon to follow.
Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444
