March 31, 1956 - January 25, 2020

Milton, WI -- Jonathan Richard Webb, 63, of Milton, died unexpectedly Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born March 31, 1956 in Edgerton, WI, to Sanford and Betty (Harris) Webb. Jon Attended Milton High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Combs, on June 22, 1974. They have lived in the Milton area and shared 46 years of "Love at first sight" everyday. He enjoyed being part of R&W Heating of Milton for the past 25 years. He recently was fortunate to be part of "Living the Dream" with his daughter Rochelle (Rockie) at Rockie's Hometown Pizza and Subs in Milton.

Jon will always be remembered for his infectious smile, gregarious laugh, and huge hugs. Every person who came in contact with Jon was greeted with his hug, you always walked away knowing he truly cared about you. Jon's #1 was his family... his grandson's where his pride and joys. Spending time four-wheeling, hunting, trap shooting, and guiding them to be good genuine people.

In addition to his wife, Cheryl; Jon is survived by his mom, Pauline Webb of Bonita Springs, FL; son Jeremy (Denise) Webb of Milton; daughter, Rochelle (Thith) Thipphayoth of Janesville, WI; grandsons: David Webb and Kayla Wilson, Bryce Webb and Kaitlyn Fisher, Matthew Webb, Ryley Thipphayoth and Dylan Underwood, and Conner Thipphayoth; as well as a very special little boy, Noah Harmel; brothers: Ronald (Alona) Webb of Edgerton, James (Julie) Webb of Milton, and Dr. Paul (Denise) Christy of Omaha, NE; sisters: Nancy Brikowski of Milton, Janet Webb-Lostetter of Palm Bay, FL, and Jennifer (Dr. Jonathan) Lee of Houston, TX; sisters-in-law: Pamela Miller, Marj Combs-Morgan, and Bobbi Combs. He also has a very special family: Duff Roberts, Angelie, Makenzi Oshel, Nicholas and Reagan Harrison, Jolene (Andy) Schulz, Daniel (Nichole) Kayleigh, Trey, and Lyndon Roberts, Jesse Roberts and Cassie Young. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, David.

Friends may join the family at Albrecht Funeral Home, Milton on Saturday, February 1, from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. for a hug session, with a short prayer service to follow. A luncheon will be served in the lower level of the Gathering Place in Milton following the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be decided by the family at a later date.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

