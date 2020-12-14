February 15, 1978 - December 8, 2020
Williams Bay, WI - Jonathan R. Turner was born February 15, 1978 in Galesburg, Illinois to Richard R. and Patricia A. (Spring) Turner. He passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his home in Williams Bay.
Jon was an exceptional man, loved by all that knew him. Whatever Jon did he did to excellence and worked hard with a joyful attitude. Although he was a talented athlete, and gifted in many areas of his life, what set Jon apart was his love for Jesus. He wanted everyone he came into contact with to know that Jesus saves. Jon loved his wife Jasmin, his children, and anyone who needed a friend. Jon loved well and often, always putting others before himself and when thanked Jon was quick to flash one of his amazing smiles and say, "it was my pleasure". He was a humble man and will be fiercely missed by all that knew him.
Jonathan is survived by his wife Jasmin Marie (Bonnstetter) Turner, whom he married on May 27, 2001 in Chicago; his children Abel, Ashton, Wyatt, Hope, Joshua, Whitney, and Isaac; his parents Richard and Patricia; sisters Jami (Brian) McGarry and Ariann (Todd) Henderson; brother-in-law Eric Hahn; as well as many nieces and nephews. Jon had more family then there is room to in writing and loved and treated many like his own children.
He was preceded in death earlier this year by his sister Nikki Hahn.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 14 at the Lake Geneva Youth Camp, because of the current Covid pandemic we are asking friends and family to visit https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/805084da4ac2eabf58-jonturner to rsvp for a time to attend between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM. The family will also be receiving friends on Tuesday from 11:30 until 12:30 at the gym of the Lake Geneva Youth Camp with the service will be live streamed there at 1:00 PM
Private family burial will follow at East Delavan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given at https://www.gofundme.com/f/jon-turner-memoriam?utm_source=customer-andr&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms
for his children's future endeavors.
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171.