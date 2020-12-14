September 20, 1971 - December 10, 2020
Whitewater, WI - JONA "JO" Freeman age 49 of Whitewater passed away peacefully Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville.
She was born on September 20, 1971 in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Thomas and Judy (Christenson) Schopen. She graduated from Whitewater High School in 1990 and Blackhawk Technical College in 1992. She was an instructor for Madison Area Technical College and Blackhawk Technical College in their Police Academy and EMT programs for over 20 years. Jona served as a Law Enforcement Officer for many years in Milton and Lake Geneva Police Departments. She also served in the Whitewater Fire Department as an Emergency Medical Technician for over 25 years.
Jona married Kelly "Jr." Freeman on August 10, 2013 at Heart Prairie Church in Whitewater. Together they enjoyed motorcycle trips, "Sunday Fun Days", and their vacations in Mexico. Even though she always wanted to be on a beach somewhere, she tolerated snowmobile trips with the family every winter. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater. Jona was also a part of Fire and Iron Station 17 Motorcycle Club and was known as the "Happy Hooker".
She is survived by her husband Kelly "Jr." Freeman of Whitewater, bonus children Brody and Kendyl Freeman. Sister Tomi (David) Schaitel of Janesville, Brother-in-law Tim Krueger of New London. Nieces: Abby (Ryan) Teuscher and Chelsea (Tim) Kuhnke. Nephews: Tyler (Ashlynn) Schaitel and Ryan (Caroline) Krueger. Two spoiled cats, Polly "pawpaw" and Taz. Along with many friends who became family over the years.
Jona is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Cindy Krueger, and nephew Terry Krueger.
A private family service will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family for a scholarship to be established in Jona's name.
Visit www.nitardyfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.
"A good life is when you smile often, dream big, laugh a lot and realize how blessed you are for what you have."