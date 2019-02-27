Jon "Jerry" O'Leary

April 29, 1941 - February 22, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jon J. "Jerry" O'Leary, age 77, a lifelong Janesville resident, passed away early Friday, February 22, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born April 29, 1941 in Janesville, the oldest child of the late John H. and Gwendolyn L. (Anderson) O'Leary. He attended St. Patrick's Catholic School, and was a graduate of Janesville High School. On February 14, 1987 he married the former Bonnie J. Millard. Jerry was employed by General Motors Corp. for over 44 years, retiring from the Maintenance Department. Jerry loved his family and cars, and was especially keen on muscle and classic cars. He was an avid fan of auto racing, be it NASCAR, Indy Cars, and at Road America. He enjoyed traveling to many of the different tracks around the country. Jerry was a great fan of the late Dale Earnhardt. He always enjoyed reading through his Hot Rod Magazine! He was a football fan, and especially loved his trips to Lambeau Field with his brothers for the Packers. Jerry also enjoyed bowling and golf.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his daughter, Kellie (Vince) Salvo, of Springfield, IL; his three stepchildren: Todd Schwenkner, Tami (Paul) Georgen, and Timothy Schwenkner; his seven brothers and sisters: Shirley (Guy) Wusenich, Michael (Debi) O'Leary, Connie (Larry) Brummond, Sandra (Jim) McCarthy, Ray O'Leary, Alan (Deb) O'Leary, and Terry (Cindy) O'Leary; his seven beloved grandchildren: Kelcie, Peter, and Mikaila Salvo, Justin, Tyler, and Corbin Schwenkner, and Joshua Georgen; his great-granddaughter, Henley James Schwenkner; and by many nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis O'Leary.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Fr. Timothy Renz officiating. Entombment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's name may be made to the Rock County Cancer Coalition, P.O. Box 2092, Janesville, WI 53547-2092; to ECHO, 65 S. High St., Janesville, WI 53545, or www.echojanesville.org; or to the Agrace Hospice Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl pkwy., Madison, WI 53711, or at www.agrace.org/donate

