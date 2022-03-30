Warrensburg, MO - Jon Anthony Summerbell, of Warrensburg, Missouri, born in Janesville, Wisconsin, died February 21, 2022. He was born on March 29, 1961, to Howard and Arlene [Schuler] Summerbell. His love of basketball began in the fourth grade, playing for St. Patricks Grade School. His skill was obvious when he took first place for state in a free-throw contest. He graduated from Craig High School, where he earned varsity letters, and often served as team captain.
He briefly attended Milton College and joined the Air Force in 1982. He served in the United States as well as Germany and spent time in England and Egypt. Throughout his career, he traveled with the squadron basketball team. He earned several honors, including the Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Small Arms Marksmanship Ribbon (rifle). He retired from Whiteman Air Force Base in 2007.
Jon was a lifelong Packer fan. He also enjoyed playing pool, darts and a good game of chess with neighbors and friends. He was grateful for their strong support during his illness. Jon will always be remembered for his quick smile and his love of dogs.
Jon is survived by his sons, Anthony (Lessa) Summerbell and Andre Summerbell; granddaughters, Alice and Emma; brothers, Gary (Debbie) and Mark (Lisa) Summerbell; sisters: Mary (Rob), Christine, Geri and Gina (Bill) Summerbell. He was predeceased by parents; and brother, Michael.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville with Fr. Drew Olson celebrating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Full Military Honors. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences and memories: www.apfelwolfe.com
