February 12, 1983 - March 15, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Joie Noel Giese, 36, of Delavan, died suddenly of natural causes at her residence in Delavan on March 15, 2019. She was born February 12, 1983 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of Steven D. Giese and Robin Lee Jutz. She graduated from DDHS. She was a cook in several area restaurants .

Joie is survived by her mother, Robin L. Parsons of Racine; her father, Steven Giese; sister, Nicole (Brian) Hunt of Racine; nieces, Eris and Trillian; aunts: Cindy, Rebecca, Betty, Aimee and Corrine; uncles: Earl, David, Aaron, Jessie, Peter (Sherri) and John (Tracy); and numerous cousins.

A gathering will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Betzer Funeral Home, 118 S. 2nd St., Delavan, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorials to the family are welcomed.

