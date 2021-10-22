Genoa City, WI - Johnnie Michael Waldie, 50, of Genoa City, passed away on October 13, 2021, surrounded by friends and family. Loving husband to Kathy Taylor (Rhonda Waldie); father to: Christy Kaiser (Darren Kaiser), Kasy Brown (deceased) (Michelle Brown), Mandy Giddley, (Joshua Giddley) Joshua Evans (Jessica Evans), Bobby Taylor, Jon Taylor and Alex Morozov; son of Addie Cook and Michael Waldie; brother to: Jack Waldie (deceased), Jeannie Kibler and Jessie Waldie (Jennifer Waldie); Grandpa to: Caleb Schiel, Grace Giddley, Alex Giddley, Isaac Brown, Alex Brown, Maci Evans, Lukas Taylor, Waylon Taylor and Ryker Giddley; Great-grandpa to Kiri Zimmerman; son to his second family: Armando Sr., Maria, Mondo and Monica; loving Uncle; cousin and friend to many.
The love of my life is at peace and I know he is watching over me. He will be so missed, but cherished forever. He will live on in the wonderful memories of all who have ever known him. His stories will be told and retold so the generations to come will know him as well. His legacy will continue in the people who receive his selfless gifts of donation. I know some of his kind loving spirit will be passed on to them. They will all bring him on adventures throughout their lives. He was never one to pass on an adventure. Now he'll have countless adventures through all the people he touches with his gifts and all of those who love him will bring his spirit along on their adventures as well. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him feels as if they've known him forever. He was easy to love and loved easily. Never judging and always having a kind word and smile. When you received one his wonderful hugs, you could feel his honest love and kind soul. He was one of a kind. He will live on in all of us. So when you think of him, smile and know he's at peace. We'll see him again one day and get one of those Johnnie hugs. Then he'll take us on the adventure of our lifetime.
1st Memorial service to be held at Nazarene, 1710 Randolph Road, Janesville, WI at 11am to 2pm on October 30, 2021. Second Memorial to be held at Veterans Park 700 Fellow Road, Genoa City, WI, 11am to 3pm on July 16th, 2022.
Instead of flowers, please make donations to Lakeland Animal Shelter, Elkhorn WI. Thank you for your understanding.
