John Zellner

September 25, 2020
Janesville, WI- John "Jack" Robert Zellner, 72, died at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI, surrounded by family on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born November 18, 1947, in Menominee, MI, the son of Robert and Mary (Kitslaar) Zellner.
A son, brother, father, husband, uncle, grandfather, veteran, and friend to people of all ages and interests. Jack was known to be a great listener and allowed others to be themselves (unless you were a Republican). An inventive thinker often ahead of his time, he wanted everyone to find their inner artist. He had a warm, kind soul, was a connoisseur of the chocolate chip cookie and spent peaceful moments flying model airplanes. His hugs left an indelible mark on your heart.
Trained as an industrial designer, he was the ultimate entrepreneur and holds several patents. Jack's professional work was highlighted by major exhibits in Montreal, Canada; Milan, Italy; and London, England, with reviews in 150 Art and Design publications worldwide including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Interior Design Magazine, and I.D., the magazine of international design.
Jack traveled the country as well as the world, and raised his three children with this same sense of adventure. He brightened any conversation and was known for a good prank as well as some lighthearted teasing. He took risks and challenged his students, family, and friends to look at problems from many perspectives.
His greatest gift, which he truly embraced in the last 15 years of his life, was that of an artist. Jack's childhood fascination with painting gleaned at the foot of his Dutch grandfather had been shelved during his professional years, but not forgotten. Since leaving teaching at UW-Stout, he returned to those memories and started to paint seriously. His studio walls are covered with sketches yet to be painted as well as completed work. Both restless and grounded, Jack created beauty on canvas and in the hearts of all who were blessed to cross his path. With paintbrush in hand, he created beauty and, most joyfully for him, shared his love for color and light, teaching others how to do the same. Parts of his collections may be found on Instagram @zellnerhdi as well as at www.jackzellnerart.com.
Jack is survived by his wife of 13 years, Linda Graves of Janesville; his children Sara (Zellner) Hawken and her husband, Scott, and their children, Will, Jett, Owen, Wade and Allyson, of Charlottesville, VA; Rob Zellner and his wife, Mindy, and their children, Callie, Izzy and Livvy, of Mason, OH; Jennifer (Zellner) Brueggeman and her husband, Dave, and their children, Sam and Quinn, of Liberty Township, OH; his stepchildren, Brent Laufenberg and his wife, Larissa, and their children, Parker, Graeme and Macyn, of Arlington Heights, IL; Iris (Laufenberg) Hammel and her husband, Alex, of South Bend, IN; Jack's siblings, Margaret (Zellner) Hartman and her husband, Dr. Robert, of Lake Forest, IL; Mary (Zellner) Anichini and her husband, Eugene, of Chicago, IL; Paul Zellner and his wife, Carol, of Downers Grove, IL; Ann (Zellner) Zubrzycki and her husband, C.R., of San Francisco, CA; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his sister, Anne Marie Zellner.
A small gathering to honor Jack will be held for immediate family and live-streamed to any and all that wish to be there with us on October 24th, 2020. A celebration of his life gathering will be planned for a future date. An interactive website at www.mykeeper.com/profile/JackZellner/ allows friends and family to share their thoughts, stories and pictures.
Memorial donations may be made at http://plumfund.com/memorial-fund/jack-zellner. Donations will be contributed to the Janesville Rotary Gazebo Garden, a special place that inspired Jack's work.
The family of Jack Zellner wishes to thank Kassi and Jordan, ICU nurses at Mercy Hospital, for the greatest gift of compassion they shared with everyone at the time of his death.