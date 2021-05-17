August 20, 1954 - May 11, 2021
Ava, MO - John William Perkins, 66 years, passed away on May 11, 2021 at his home with his wife by his side. John was born August 20, 1954, in Ft. Atkinson, WI, to Albert William and Dolly (Hand) Perkins. John was a retired truck driver. He had driven for over 30 years. In August of 1989, John and Colleen Faye Miller were united in marriage at Whitewater, WI. In 2005, John and Colleen moved to Douglas County, MO. John enjoyed going to auctions, and tinkering on cars or just about anything mechanical that needed fixing. He was proud of his truck, and was a good driver all those years. John was of the Catholic faith.
John is survived by his wife, Colleen; four children: DeAnne Perkins, Stephanie Miller, Scott Perkins, and Tamara Paul; grandchildren: Brandon, Blake, Dylan, Garrick, Abby and Amara; brother, Robby Perkins; and sister, Nancy Loew; half-sister, Kathie Hausnecht; nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lee Perkins.
Cremation services for John are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava. His family will have a memorial in Wisconsin at a later date.