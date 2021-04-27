April 16, 1941 - April 20, 2021
Janesvilee, WI - John William Loudenslager, 80, of Janesville, WI died April 20, 2021 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care.
At his request, no service will be held.
John was born April 16, 1941 in Liberty Pennsylvania to James and Florence Loudenslager, the eldest of his three siblings. He married Joyce Earl in 1962 and together they raised three children in Elkland Pennsylvania. In 1992, he moved to Janesville Wisconsin and married Carol Loftus. He was preceded in death by both Joyce and Carole and is survived by his three children Laurel Hoover (Doug), William Loudenslager (Gloria), and Susan Halulko (Dan), his eight grandchildren John, Audrey, Kathleen, Jessica, Devin, Samuel, Jack, and Genevieve, and ten great-grandchildren.
John's work ethic was unmatched. Through illness or injury, he worked tirelessly to provide for his family, starting in high school and stopping just last year due to the pandemic. As a traveler on sixteen wheels, he saw everything this country has to offer.
John was never without a furry friend - he had many pets of both the canine and feline variety throughout his life, but his favorite was his cat Taz. He loved flowers and gardening and he was an amazing cook and baker. He had a quick smile, a disarming charm, and a quiet, gentle nature. In the last years of his life, he was fortunate to find companionship with a new friend, who gave him joy through to his final hours. Together they enjoyed going to dinner theater, taking bus trips and spending many hours just chatting over a cup of coffee.
John will be missed by all who knew him.
