August 23, 1923 - April 13, 2020
Kenosha, WI -- It is with great sadness that the family of John Wheelwright Dewey, Kenosha, WI, announces his passing on Monday, April 13, 2020, in the presence of loving family at the age of 96. John was born in Peoria, IL, on August 23, 1923, to the late Maurice Adams Dewey and Alice (nee Wheelwright) Dewey. John grew up in Galva, IL, where he graduated from Galva High School. He attended Dartmouth College until called to serve his country in WWII. John's career was in the newspaper business. After WWII he returned to Illinois with his family, and took a position with the Kewanee Star Courier. Next he worked at the Canton Daily Ledger, where he published, Fecit, his memoirs of WWII. These memoirs became a chapter in the book Packs On! Memoirs of the 10th Mountain Division in WWII by A. B. Feuer.
From Illinois, John went to Davenport, Iowa, as Director of Personnel for Lee Enterprises. When Lee Enterprises acquired the Racine Journal Times in Racine, WI, John Dewey was named publisher. In 1984, John became Vice-President and General Manager of C. W. Brown Publishing in Delafield, WI. In retirement, John served on the Board of Directors of the Janesville Gazette.
John is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Betty (nee Melter) O. Dewey; his five daughters: Mary Jean (Craig) Lucas, Kathryn Elizabeth (John) Bowen, Alice Marilla (Ron) Pratt, Susan Dunbar Riley, and Christine Ann (Dale) Martin; his stepsons, Tom (Lori) Overson and Jim (Debbie) Overson; his brother, Phelps T. Dewey; and sister, Judith Ann Newell; his sisters-in-law: Mary (Nee Settle) Bowersett, Carol (nee Settle) Bowersett, and Betty (nee Weber) Dewey; his ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren with one to come; four step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. John is predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife of 50 years and mother of his six children: Mary Kathryn (nee Bowersett) Dewey; his son, Phelps Dunham Dewey; his son-in-law, Kyle Riley; his twin brothers, Charles A. Dewey and Maurice A. (Janet) Dewey, Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Richard Newell.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Proko Funeral Home, Kenosha, WI, and Haskell Funeral Home in Toulon, IL. Burial will take place in the Toulon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice Alliance or to the cause of your choice. When the details become available they will be published on the funeral home websites.
Visit and sign John's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street, Kenosha Phone: (262) 654-3533
The family wishes to thank the staff at Meadowmere Southport and Hospice Alliance for their care and compassion.