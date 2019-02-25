October 28, 1941 - February 19, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- John W. Reiff, Jr., age 77, of Elkhorn, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. He was born in Chicago, on October 28, 1941, to John Sr. and Helen (Dethlefson) Reiff. John proudly served from 1959 to 1964 in the U.S. Marines and also attended the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. He was married to Beverly Sagert and she passed away in 1971. He was also married to Sheila Pope Reiff. On May 8, 2004, John was united in marriage to Tracy Demos. John worked for the Walworth Cty Sheriff's Department from 1966 to 1997, retiring as a captain. John was very active in the Walworth Cty Republican Party, recently receiving the prestigious Alvin E. Bovay Award for his dedicated service to the Republican Party. John also belonged to the American Legion Post 95 and Elks Club.

John is survived by his wife of 14 years, Tracy; four daughters: Debra (Tim) Wedman, of TX, Darsie (Eric) Larsen, of Elkhorn, Carissa Reiff, of Williams Bay, and Savanah (Connor) Cleveland, of Milwaukee; three sons: John (Marcia) Reiff, of Elkhorn, Brett Reiff, of Elkhorn, and David Schrack, of Elkhorn; nine grandchildren: Michelle (Matt) Tower, Ashley (Daniel) Aubin, Rebecca (Daniel) Williams, Jacob (Holly) Larsen, Carly Larsen, Jessica Reiff, John Reiff, Sophia Count, and Declan Reiff; three great grandchildren: Nora, Reese, and Jaxon; two brothers, David Reiff and William (Laura) Reiff; Sheila (Steve Nass) Reiff, of Elkhorn; and many nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; and brother, Robert.

Funeral Services will be held at noon on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to the Fisher House Foundation for Veterans or the American Legion Post 95. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

The family would like to extend special thanks to Sen. Steve Nass and Dr. Neil Rennick for all that they have done for John.