October 13, 1950 - August 31, 2019

Janesville, WI -- John W. Long, age 68, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family at his side on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born on October 13, 1950 in Edgerton, the son of C. Dwight and Catherine (Whittet) Long. John was a 1969 graduate of Edgerton High School, and went on to marry his loving wife, Betty (Westendorf) Long at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church on May 10, 1980. They were both faithful members of St. Paul's Church for many years, where they raised their children through the Church community and activities. John was highly involved in Scouting with his children with Pack 455. John worked as a Master Machinist for many years: first with Gillman Engineering and later Automation Plus in Stoughton. He was lovingly devoted to his family, and especially to all of his grandchildren. John's legacy as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend will forever be remembered.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Betty Long; children: Chris (Kayla) Long, Josh (Alexis) Long, Trevor (Tia) Long, Erik (Amber) Long, and Lena (Nate) Butler; grandchildren: Chris (fiancee, Grace), Nathan, Kaiyl, Zack, Elijah, Ariella, Eviana, Brianna, Autumn, Caleb, Casey, Audrey, Charlee Rose, and Weston; sister, Cathy (Peter) Christianson; K-9 partner in crime, Izzie; and many extended family members and friends. John is predeceased by his parents; granddaughter, Adelyne; and siblings: James Long, Patricia Murwin, Peggy Murwin, and Tom Long.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting John's family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

John's family would like to thank all of the staff members with Agrace Hospice, for their compassion and care for John through his final days.