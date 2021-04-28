February 23, 1963 - April 23, 2021
Genoa City, WI - John W. Jones, age 58, of Genoa City passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at home. He was born in Elkhorn on February 23, 1963. He graduated from Delavan-Darien High School in 1981. John was united in marriage to Sandra Huschka on September 6, 1986. He worked at Swiss Tech and then started J4 Machining in Elkhorn. John was a member of Calvary Community Church.
John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandy, of Genoa City; a daughter, Emma (Brian) Wagner, of Whitewater; a son, Chad Jones, of Genoa City; his mother, Shirley Milton, of Kissimmee, FL; a sister, Linda (John) Paddock, of TN; three brothers, Larry (Teresa) Jones, of Beloit, Joel Jones, of Genoa City, and Robert Jones, of FL; his mother-in-law, Roberta Huschka; and nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Rudy Huschka.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com