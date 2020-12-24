August 19, 1934 - December 18, 2020
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---John W. Jay, age 86, of Edgerton, died on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Chicago, IL on August 19, 1934, the son of Alexander and Pauline (Boehte) Jay. After graduating High School, John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for nearly 40 years until his retirement as a Chief Master Sergeant from the Air National Guard out of O'Hare International Airport. He had served tours in Vietnam and Desert Shield/Storm. He later worked for Carl's Shell. John married Rita M. Carpenter on July 2, 1955 in Chicago. He was a member of American Legion Post 2021 in Stoughton.
John is survived by his wife, Rita; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 4 siblings: Raymond, Mary Ann, Lois and Alexander "Buddy."
A Private Family Graveside Service was held on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Rock River Cemetery with Full Military Honors. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton assisted the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com