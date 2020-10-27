March 22, 1943 - October 22, 2020
Janesville, WI - Rev. John W. Grover, 77, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1943 during a spring blizzard to Wallace and Violet Grover of Sauk County, Woodland Township, WI. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to a farm near Valton, WI. John spent his early years attending Valton Elementary School and Weston High School. In 1958, the family moved to Miltonvale, KS, so that John and his sister could attend Miltonvale Wesleyan Christian High School and College. This move greatly impacted Pastor John's life choices. In 1963, John and the family returned to the family farm near Valton, WI, so that he could attend Sauk Co. Teacher's College, in Reedsburg, WI. In August of 1963, John was assigned to pastor the Hillsboro Wesleyan Methodist Church and was also hired by the Hillsboro School District to teach the upper grades at Valley Elementary School. On August 20, 1966, John married the love of his life, Annette Robinson. Upon being appointed pastor of the Janesville Wesleyan Methodist Church, they established a home in Janesville, the city that would be their residence for the rest of their life. While pastoring in Janesville, John completed a BS in education from UW-Platteville and taught school at Janesville's Franklin Jr. High. In 1974, Pastor John resigned from the church to pursue a master's degree in Counseling at UW-Whitewater. He served as an elementary counselor and simultaneously associate pastor with the Free Methodist Church. In 1988, Pastor John was selected to pastor Emmanuel, a newly established Free Methodist Church. The new church experienced significant growth. Pastor John served on several conference committees. In 2001, he was nominated for the office of Conference Superintendent to which he was elected and served two terms. While serving as superintendent he was elected to serve on the Free Methodist Church's National Board of Administration. He retired from the ministry in June 2008.
John's love language was to be "with" people. He enjoyed the interaction and creativity that being with people brought about. This was especially true of his family. Nothing gave him more joy than having the immediate family into their home, enjoying a good meal and the lively conversation, banter and "remember when" that followed. He was so very proud of each family member, from his wife Annette to the youngest grandchild. His highest hope is to welcome each one of them into heaven when their life's sojourn is over.
In addition to John's love for people, he also enjoyed working with wood, spending many hours building things in his workshop and built many homes in Rock County. He received great satisfaction from building furniture and related items, especially for family members.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Grover; three children: Marcia (Kevin) Jordahl of Milton, WI, Steven (Tracy) Grover of Janesville, WI; and David (Brittany) Grover of Fort Worth, TX; and six grandchildren: Brianna Jordahl, Riley Grover, Andrew Jordahl, Kason Grover, Evan Jordahl, and Macy Grover. He is also survived by a sister, Ruth (Duane) Gardner of Fitchburg, WI; brother, Jerry (Kathy) Grover of Olathe, KS; sisters in law Jeanette Fisher of Phoenix, AZ; Patricia Robinson of Ontario, WI; Marie Robinson of Tomah, WI; Cheryl Robinson of Reedburg, WI; brother in law Robert Sloniker of Sun City, AZ and many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
John is preceded in death by an infant brother, Norris Lee Grover; his parents, Violet and Wallace Grover; infant identical grandsons, Kevin Donald John Jordahl and Mason Winn Jordahl; father and mother in law Lloyd and Dorothy Robinson; brother in laws: Dean Robinson, Earl Robinson, Larry Robinson, George Robinson and sister in law and Eleanor Robinson and Charleen Sloniker.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at COMPASS CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK MAUSOLEUM. Face coverings are mandatory during the visitation and service. Memorial donations can be considered for either Compass Church, Sky Lodge Christian Camp, or to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care.