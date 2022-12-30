John Varney

July 13, 1947 - December 18, 2022
Beloit, WI - John H. Varney, 75, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in his home.
He was born on July 13, 1947, in Beloit, WI, the son of Harold and Marie (Griffiths) Varney. John was a 1965 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He attended technical school for printing. John married the love of his life, Mary Hartley on July 18, 1992.
John was the owner and operator of Varney Printers in Beloit, WI. He was a former member of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church. John enjoyed camping, canoeing, bird watching, fishing, and spending time on his pontoon boat, where he and his family would sometimes spend the night. He was a very talented constructor and handyman; John designed and built his own home, and could fix anything. John loved to cook, travel, dance, go to parties and concerts. He was an avid photographer and enjoyed taking pictures during his travels. John had a big heart, was very kind, loved animals, and was always willing to help others. But above all, his family was the most important; they are what drove him daily.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Varney; children, Tammy Varney of Gladestone, MI, Michael Varney, Ryan Varney, and Heather Varney all of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Arieana Valiquette and Olivia Valiquette; sisters, Leanne Varney and Eileen (Scott) Larson both of Beloit, WI; nieces and nephews, Tracey (Richard) Predkelis of Naperville, IL, Dan Larson of Beloit, WI, and Mindee (Josh) Janicki of Beloit, WI; great nieces and nephews, Jessica Predkelis, Minessa and Shayne Gjestson; cousins; mother-in-law, Joanne Hartley of Beloit, WI; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Bruce Hartley, Arlo (Lisa) Hartley Jr., and Pam (Brian) Rochester; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews on the Hartley side.
John was predeceased by his parents; father-in-law, Arlo Hartley Sr.; sister-in-law, Sue Hartley; and brother-in-law, Dan DeLong.
A Memorial Service for John will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Robert Demos officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
Memorials in his name may be made to the National Geographic Society or to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
