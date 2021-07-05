John Thomas Walker

December 7, 1935 - July 3, 2021
Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - John T. Walker, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, WI. He was born on December 7, 1935, in Greenfield, OH, the son of R.B. and Martha Eleise (Wilson) Walker. He married Martha Lou (Marty) Grice on July 11, 1959, in Greenfield, OH. Following Marty's death in 2011, John discovered love again, marrying Kathryn Kangas of Brodhead, WI on January 23, 2016.
John graduated from Edward Lee McClain High School, Greenfield, OH, in 1954. He received a BS in chemistry from The Ohio State University in 1959 and an MBA in management in 1964 from Xavier University, Cincinnati. John's master's thesis was used to build a new adhesives and coating plant at the Inland Manufacturing Division of General Motors Corporation in Dayton, OH.
John joined the Ohio National Guard in 1959, serving for 6 months. He was on active duty, US Army, serving in the infantry. John graduated from Officers Candidate School in 1962 and was honorably discharged from US Army Reserve in 1967 as a First Lieutenant.
During his tenure in manufacturing management, John worked for General Motors in Dayton; Hoover Ball & Bearing, Greenfield, OH; Hickory Springs Manufacturing, Hickory, NC; and Janesville Products, Brodhead. John retired in 1985 as Vice President of Janesville Products of Brodhead and Janesville, WI; Norwalk and Franklin, OH; and Burns Flat, OK. In his retirement, John served as consultant and engineer for Woodbridge Corporation, Brodhead.
John was a longtime member of the Brodhead United Methodist Church. He served on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Epilepsy Foundation and the Green County Development Corporation. He was active with the Brodhead Historical Society and a former member of the American Chemical Society and the Plastics Industry Association. Though "work" consumed a large amount of John's time, he did enjoy hunting, fishing, trap shooting, hiking, swimming, exercising, and spending time outdoors on his land and farms.
John is survived by his wife, Kathryn of Brodhead, WI; children: Dan (Carol) Walker of Lake Geneva, WI; Rob (Michelle) Walker of Livingston, MT; Susan (Brent) Bresser of Whitewater, WI; and Tom (Patty) Walker of Beloit, WI; nine grandchildren: Brittany (Brian) Hockers, Margaret (Mike) Tysiak, Zachary Walker, Eva (Colin) Guttosch, John Walker, Thomas Walker, John Bresser (Angela Barry), Hannah Walker and Henry Bresser; four great-grandchildren: Liam & Bennett Guttosch and Grace & Johnathan Hockers; sisters-in-law Ruth Ann Watts, Katy (Bob) Horton, Sue Etta (Gary) Harvey, and Bobbie Grice; Kathryn's children and families; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marty; a brother, Delbert Walker; a sister, Roseanne Crosley; and life-long friend, Zach DeHart.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice Janesville for their excellent care.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead. A visitation will take place from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Rev. Scott Carlson will officiate. A burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.
Please consider making a memorial to Agrace Hospice Janesville or the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin in John's name.
www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484