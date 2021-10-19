Janesville, WI - John Theron Schroeder, age 47, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. John was born in Janesville on December 6, 1973; the son of John "Jack" and Diane (Lauer) Schroeder. He was a 1992 graduate of Parker High School and he married his loving wife, Carrie (Walls) Schroeder at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church on April 22, 1995. They were blessed with three amazing children: Alex, Theron and Makenzie and his family always came first in his life. John worked as an Assistant Manager at Napa Auto Parts. John was a faithful and lifelong member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was passionate about many different things in his life; the Green Beret Marching Band, the Milton High School Band, Star Wars, woodworking, his students, and his family. Losing John so suddenly and unexpectedly has been so profound, but it cannot hold a candle to the legacy that he leaves with those that he knew and loved.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie Schroeder; his children: Alex, Theron and Makenzie Schroeder; parents, John "Jack" and Diane Schroeder; mother and father in-law, Sheryl and Tony Walls; brother in-law, Brian (Mandy) Walls; nephews: Dylan and Avery Walls; and many extended family members, students, and friends. John is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Wilbert and Lita Schroeder; and maternal grandparents: Dan and Ann Sheridan.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at ST. MATTHEW'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH with Pastor James Janke officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21st at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and will continue on Friday at CHURCH from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting John's family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of John Schroeder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
