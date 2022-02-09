Janesville, WI - John T. Tollefson, 79, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, February 7, 2022, at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born March 3, 1942, in Eau Claire, WI to Victor M. and Eunice R. (Noyes) Tollefson. After graduating from high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country from December 1960 to his honorable discharge in December 1964. On November 27, 1965, John married the former Judith 'Judy' Wathke in Cleghorn, WI.
John worked for General Motors for 34 years before his retirement. After retirement, John couldn't sit still and he worked at McFarland Pheasant Farm and the Janesville Country Club. He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and camping. He also enjoyed deer hunting with his son, Jeff and lifelong friends Casper, Jerry, Ken, and Al. But most importantly he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
John is survived by his wife of 57 years Judy Tollefson; children: Jeffrey (Tracy) Tollefson, Julie (Scott) Stephenson, and Jill (John) Hill; grandchildren: Seth (Gina) Stephenson, Amy (Blanca) Stephenson, Josh Stephenson, Eric (Ashley) Tollefson, Brianna (Meghan) Johns-Hill, and Caitlin Hill; great grandchildren: John, Ella, and Thomas; siblings: Jan (Jon) Paulson, Mari (Keith) Krenz; brothers-in-law: Bob Wathke, David (Connie) Wathke, and Robert Peterson; sisters-in-law: Gerri Wathke and Marilyn Wathke; and nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Andrew Stephenson; sisters-in-law: Lois (Charlie) Zais, Bernice (Vern) Arneson, Beverly Peterson, and Joyce Wathke; and brothers-in-law: Roger Wathke, Walter Wathke, and Loren Wathke.
A funeral service for John will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel with Pastor Mike Dissmore officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to time of service. John will be laid to rest at Milton Lawns Memorial Park with Full Military Honors by the Kienow-Hilt VFW Post 1621. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
The family wishes to thank Connie Udell for coming to the home and making sure John got his exercises in on a regular basis.
To plant a tree in memory of John Tollefson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.