Janesville, WI - John Stanley Fronczak, Age 82, of Janesville, died on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. John was born in Makow, Poland on January 12, 1941; the son of Jan and Stefania (Drozdz) Fronczak. He married his loving wife, Linda (Barry) Fronczak at First Lutheran Church on June 26, 1971; and they were blessed with two daughters: Sara and Gina. John retired from the material department at General Motors. If you knew Polish John you knew he was a wild card, wore his heart on his sleeve, never afraid to be honest, unapologetically inappropriate, genuinely sincere, lived in the moment, and had a gift for making connections. He played soccer and was a passionate fan of the Polish soccer team. He coached soccer and loved watching his grandkids play. He adored golfing, the outdoors, skiing, laying in the sun, the Brewers, and most of all his family. He made friends wherever he went and made many people laugh. He brought love, jokes, mischief, laughter, light and vodka to every occasion. You only had to meet John once, and you'd never forget him. In John's last words "Stol lat".
John is survived by his wife, Linda Fronczak; daughters: Sara (Brian) Templeton and Gina (Tom) Little; grandchildren: Owen and Lola Templeton, and Stella and Roman Little; his siblings: Irene Chyrka, Stanley (Kelly) Fronczak, Tony (Lana) Fronczak, Yadzia (Andziej) Banys and Mark (Fran) Fronczak; and numerous extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jan and Stefania.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A committal service will immediately follow the service to Milton Lawns Memorial Park; followed by a luncheon and a "toast" to John's life in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. Charitable donations will be given to a memorial to be established on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting John's family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of John Fronczak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
