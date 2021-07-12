June 18, 1967 - July 6, 2021
Janesville, WI - John Scott Henning, age 54, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was born in Janesville on June 18, 1967, the son of Richard and Beatrice (Jorgensen) Henning. He graduated from Craig High School in 1985, and was a Sales Manager at Symdon Chevrolet for over 30 years. John had a love for cars (especially Corvettes), his son, his fiancée, his family, and Clearwater, where he and Keely spent a lot of time.
John is survived by his son, Carson Henning; fiancée, Keely Martin, her daughter Shye Martin; grandchildren, Carter and Addie; brother, Bob (Pam) Henning; uncle, Dale (Doris) Henning; nieces, Brooke and Olivia Henning; nephew, Gavin Huml; mother of his son, Angela Golz, the Golz family; and an enormous family of amazing friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, with Rev. Joshua Grotelueschen officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, at the CHURCH. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com