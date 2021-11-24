Elkhorn, WI - John Scott Ellsworth: 70, of Elkhorn, WI passed away unexpectedly at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center on 17 November 2021. Sixteen months ago, John suffered multiple strokes. Through hard work and diligence, John was able to regain much of what he lost and return home with the caring support of neighbors, friends, and family. John, the son of Kenneth Lynn and Mary (Hamarik) Ellsworth, was born on April 19, 1951, in Elkhorn, WI. He graduated from Elkhorn Area High School with the Class of 1969 and furthered his education by obtaining his Master Electrician License. John spent his adult life working for and eventually owning Ellsworth Electric of Elkhorn - a business started by his grandfather, Lynn, and grown by his father, Kenneth. For over 40 years, John tended to the electrical needs and safety of homes and businesses across Walworth County, before retiring in 2020. While John was dedicated to his business, his true passion was music. He was a lifelong musician who shared his talent with numerous local bands over the course of 5 decades. He truly loved playing guitar and continued to hone his craft, despite some physical challenges along the way. John will be greatly missed by his father Kenneth, his brother, William (Doreen) Ellsworth, sister-in-law Sandy Ellsworth, nieces Heather (Scott) Kindberg, Samantha Ellsworth, Taylor Ellsworth, and nephew Brandon Ellsworth and his great nieces and nephews Benjamin, Seth, Gabriel, Grace and Harper and by a host of other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his mother Mary and his brother Richard. In an effort to allow friends and family time to travel, a Memorial Funeral Mass will not be held until Wednesday December 29, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 am until time of services. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's honor to Guitars for Vets at https://guitars4vets.org/donate-today/. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.