June 13, 1952 - January 6, 2020

Drummond, WI -- John Robert Holdorf, age 67, of Drummond, passed away January 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, MN. He was born June 13, 1952 in Rice Lake, WI, the son of Henry, Sr. and Anna Mae Holdorf. He was united in marriage to Lani Jean Nelson on September 26, 1981. John served in the Army from 1970 to 1972. John worked for General Motors in Janesville for over 30 years. He enjoyed stock car racing, hunting and fishing. Upon retirement, he purchased his dream home in Drummond, WI, where he enjoyed all the other outdoor activities the Northwoods provide.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine Kettle of Necedah, WI; his sister, Theresa (Dave) Keesey of Kenosha, WI; and many nieces; nephews; dear friends; and his dog, Sami. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lani; his parents; his brother, Henry (Bill); and his sister, Judith.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Hayward Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will be held privately. For additional information please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609, or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.