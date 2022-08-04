MILTON, WI - John Raymond Djuck, age 68 of Milton, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.
He was born on October 15, 1953 in Montclair, New Jersey, the son of John Djuck and Grace Weikley. He married Judy Thacker on April 19, 1980. John served in Vietnam as a Navy Hospital Corpsman from 1969-1973. John completed his Associates degree in Hotel Management, Cum Laude, at Gateway Technical College in Elkhorn. He was the hotel manager for Alpine Valley Resort in East Troy from 1975 to 1984.
John was a disabled Veteran who lived in Milton for nine years before he passed.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Djuck of Milton; his sister, Dawn Djuck-Moon and her husband Gary Moon of Grayson, Georgia; two sons; two daughters; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was a wonderfully loving and caring husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, great grandfather, great uncle and papa.
We will be holding a celebration of John's life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton, Wisconsin.
John never met a stranger, he would talk to anybody and was the type of man to offer his help no matter the situation.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.
