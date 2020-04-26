February 21,, 1928 - April 16, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- John R. Taylor, 92, of Elkhorn, WI, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital Madison, WI. John was born February 21, 1928 in Shawnee, OK. He was the son of the late John R. and Mary L. (DeGraff) Taylor Sr. John served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to his wife Joyce on December 1, 1951. He worked as a carpenter all of his life working at Barnes & Taylor Construction and Elkhorn Kitchen Mart. He enjoyed golfing, antiquing and woodworking. He belonged to the Elkhorn VFW Post #6375 and after his retirement he worked as a ranger for over 10 years at Evergreen Country Club.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by his two daughters: Julie Ross of Waunakee, WI and Jean (Bob) Bonner of Port Washington, WI, his four grandchildren: John (Macey) Bonner of Gilbert, AZ, Joey (Fiancee Carly Caputa) Bonner of Minneapolis, MN, Bryan Ross of Waunakee, WI and Jillian (Riley) Spetz of Unalaska, AK; his two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Madelyn Bonner; and by nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his son-in-law, Robin Ross; a special lady friend, Shirley Sittler; and by his sister, Nancy Fare.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at Roselawn Memory Gardens at a later time and date to be announced. Memorials may be made in John's name to: Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital c/o Community Relations 2500 Overlook Terrace Madison, WI 53705. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI is assisting the Taylor family.