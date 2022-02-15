Kansas City, MO - John R. Oehrke Sr., age 58, formerly of Janesville, passed away in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Kansas University Hospital. He was born in Janesville on June 29, 1963; the son of Rudolf and "Hattie" (Peterson) Oehrke. He married Christine (Wesley) Oehrke at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Janesville on September 12, 1981; and they were blessed with three children: Mandy, John Jr. and Michael. He taught his family how to smile through the hard times in life and the mark he left with his family and friends will never be forgotten.
John is survived by his wife, Christine Oehrke; children: Mandy (Derek) Thomas, John (Stephanie) Oehrke Jr. and Michael (Sabrina Nelson) Oehrke; his mother, Hattie Oehrke; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; siblings: Linda (Ron) Schroder, Shelly Oehrke, Patricia Glynn, Jim Oehrke and Joe (Stacy) Oehrke; nieces & nephews; best friend, Terry Miller; and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Rudolf; grandson, Eamon Thompson; brother in-law, Brian Glynn; and sister in-law, Peggy Oehrke.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 in the Chapel at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
