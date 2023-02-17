John R. Nandory

November 17, 1932 - January 31, 2023

Janesville, WI - After a long, rich, full life, John R. Nandory passed away at the age of 90, on January 31, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. He met his goal of reaching the age of 90. He was born on November 17, 1932, in Black River Falls, WI, the son of John and Anna (Lichner) Nandory, the youngest of three children. John's early years were spent farming with his family. He was a star basketball and baseball player and vocalist in High School. He was commonly known as "Jackie." John married Kathleen "Kass" Mary Counter on January 16, 1954. They began their family in Black River Falls and then moved to Janesville. John and Kass did some amazing things together: they raised 7 humans to be successful adults; built a large home "in the country" which was a long-held dream; they traveled extensively; were always there for their kids -or anyone else- when needed; very often were the life of the party when the kids and their friends were partying or playing cards; took the kids on many vacations, camping trips, and spent a summer on Lake Erie while John worked at the GM plant in Detroit.

