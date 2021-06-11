October 11, 1996 - May 26, 2021
Janesville, WI - John R. Matzke, age 24, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Janesville. John was born on October 11, 1996 in Madison, Wisconsin; the son of Ronald and Jenna (Gremore) Matzke and brother of Alexa Matzke, June Kelly, and Trevor Harmel. He graduated from Milton High School in 2015. John had two passions: skateboarding and the Milwaukee Bucs. He posted videos of his skateboarding accomplishments and had numerous sprains and minor injuries to show for his determination to master yet another new trick. John was able to watch his beloved Bucs win their second playoff game. The last message he posted was to share his excitement about their victory over Miami. He loved talking about his favorite sports teams and kept abreast of current events. John had a smile that would warm your heart and was generous with his hugs and "I Love You's". For many years, John fought the battle of drug addiction until it claimed yet another young life.
John is survived by his father, Ronald Matzke; sisters: Alexa and June; brother, Trevor; grandparents, David and Susan Foulkes, and John and Mary Gremore; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jenna Matzke in August of 2020.
Don't weep over the battles lost but rejoice in the ordinary miracles of each day.