Reno, NV - John R. Luers, age 51, of Reno, NV, formerly of Evansville, WI, passed away on November 13, 2021 of COVID-19 at Renown Hospital in Reno, NV. He was born on July 1, 1970, in Madison, WI, the son of the late Richard Luers and Susan (Petterson) Luers. He attended Evansville Grade School and graduated from Holy Name Seminary High School in Madison, WI. He attended Edgewood College in Madison, WI. He is survived by his daughter, Ella Marie Luers; mother Susan Luers; sister Marie Kyle; brother-in-law, James Kyle; and nephews, Joseph Kyle and Thomas Kyle. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, and cousins. His passion was golfing, and he was fortunate to work the past several years at "The Club at ArrowCreek" Golf Course of Reno, NV. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday December 11, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Evansville with Father Lawrence Oparaji officiating with committal immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Evansville, WI. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. at the church until the time of service. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
