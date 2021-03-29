October 31, 1940 - March 24, 2021
Janesville, WI - John R. Gorski, 80, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021 at SSM St. Mary Hospital, Janesville. He was born October 31, 1940 in Janesville to the late William and Anna (Schildt) Gorski. John graduated from the Janesville High School and after going on a blind date he met the love of his life, Virginia L Newman. They married on August 21, 1959 in Dubuque, IA and spent the next 47 years together raising their family. Virginia preceded him in death on July 21, 2006.
After high school, John worked for General Motors and retired from there after 31 years. John was a member of the Union Pacific Historical Society and enjoyed model railroading, reading, and watching sports. He was also a proud stockholder in the Green Bay Packers.
John is survived by his children: John (Tammy) Gorski, Rebecca (Jeff) Boness, and Jason Gorski; grandchildren: Jessica (Tom Shaw) Gorski, Christopher Gorski, Brittany Gorski, Anna Boness, and Sarah Boness; great granddaughter Harmony; and great grandson Connor. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia; daughter Bonnie (Gary) Johnson, who died March 2, 2021; grandson Jim Gorski, and his parents William and Anna.
Visitation for John will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 from noon to 2:00 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, where he will rest next to his loving wife. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.