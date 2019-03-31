September 13, 1953 - March 27, 2018

Janesville, WI -- John began his time here on Earth on September 13, 1953, at 9:13 P.M., and his eternal journey began on March 27, 2019, a beautiful sunny spring day! He was born in Janesville to immigrant parents, Anna and Waclaw "Vince" Brzezinski. While in grade school at St. Patrick's Catholic Church school, he was an altar boy. He graduated from Craig High School. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Army at Ft. Hood, TX, and in Germany. He then came back home and settled in Janesville. He had a few different jobs, but he retired from the City of Janesville Transit System as a bus driver.

John had many passions in life: fishing, biking, camping, and war gaming with miniature figures. John was also an excellent cook! He was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Kristan, and her husband, Tyler Schachtschneider, and several fur grandbabies. He had two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sophie and Ed Pulliam, and Barb and Kevin Manhart. There were three brothers whom he loved dearly, not by blood but of the heart: Todd (Penny) Harris, Greg Sime, and Joe Nash. He had many war gaming buddies and several beloved pets, the most recent was his Boston Terrier named P'nut.

John lived a full life - he knew heartache and joy, excellent health and sickness. Many thanks go to his special friend, Dawn, who went the extra mile and lovingly cared for him in his time of need. Also, many thanks go to an exceptional team of caregivers, Dr. Staddler and Michelle, his Hospice nurses Rachel, Heidi, Blanca, and his social worker, Laura. John received such excellent care, and was surrounded by so much love from so many people that he lived well beyond the time that was expected! That extra time with him was a gift, and we all got to witness the power of love in his life.

John once said, "Never Give Up," but in the end his body gave up on him. When he was ready and at peace, he simply moved on to the next life, where his Dad; his war gaming buddy, Rich; his chemo buddy, Larry; and P'nut (along with many other pets) will all be there to greet him. John went to prepare the way for the rest of us, when our time here on Earth is over.

Memorial Services for John will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Fr. Tim Renz officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday at the FUNERAL HOME. Anyone wishing to honor John's memory may donate to any of the following: SSM Health Hospice, to an animal shelter of their choice, or for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

It is comforting to know that John is now in "Radiant Form", and we have access to him 24/7!