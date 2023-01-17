Janesville/Monticello, WI - John N. Winzenried, age 91, of Monticello, died on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Oak Park Place in Janesville. John was born on July 16, 1931 in Blanchardville, the son of John William and Josephine (Johnson) Eidsmoe Winzenried. He was a 1950 graduate of Monticello High School where he excelled in baseball and basketball. John was stationed in Korea while serving in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1951 until 1953. He was united in marriage to JoAnn W. Chamberlain on June 29, 1957 at Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello. John was employed for over 36 years at General Motors before retiring in 1991.
He was a member of Zwingli United Church of Christ. John enjoyed sports especially Wisconsin Badger football and watching Monticello sporting events. He took the occasional trip to the casino and in his younger years, fishing trips with "Uncle Barney" were common.
He is survived by three children, Bret Winzenried of Janesville, Katherine (Eric) Carlo of Livermore, CA, Shannon Winzenried of Madison; and two grandsons, Evan and Matthew Carlo. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, JoAnn on April 19, 2020; and two brothers, William Winzenried and Russell Eidsmoe.
Private family military graveside services with will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Highland Cemetery, Monticello. Memorials in John's name may be given to Monticello High School athletic department. The Newcomer Funeral home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
The family would like to thank Amy and Jessica from Heartland Hospice and the staff of the Oak Park Place Memory Unit for their wonderful care.
