John N. Winzenried

July 16, 1931 - January 12, 2023

Janesville/Monticello, WI - John N. Winzenried, age 91, of Monticello, died on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Oak Park Place in Janesville. John was born on July 16, 1931 in Blanchardville, the son of John William and Josephine (Johnson) Eidsmoe Winzenried. He was a 1950 graduate of Monticello High School where he excelled in baseball and basketball. John was stationed in Korea while serving in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1951 until 1953. He was united in marriage to JoAnn W. Chamberlain on June 29, 1957 at Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello. John was employed for over 36 years at General Motors before retiring in 1991.

To plant a tree in memory of John Winzenried as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.