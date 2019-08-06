John Morning, Jr.

June 10, 1949 - August 2, 2019

Evansville, WI -- John William Morning, Jr., age 70, of Evansville, WI, passed away at home on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 after a courageous battle with colon cancer. He was born June 10, 1949, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to John William Morning, Sr. and Elizabeth (Custer) Morning. John was raised on the family dairy farm. He attended a small 2 room schoolhouse in Eagleton, WI. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1967. After college, he married Paulette (Hurt) Morning in 1972. They eventually moved to Evansville, where he worked as a feed salesman for Midland Co-op and, then was promoted to General Manager of Union Co-op. After leaving the Co-op, he ran his own feed business, bought a farm and raised steers. Later he became a land developer and sold real estate. John was involved in the Evansville Chamber of Commerce for many years, and he enjoyed working with the local business community.

John is survived by his wife, Paulette; children: Amy (Tom) Dunphy, Angela Morning, Joseph Morning; and his beloved grandchildren: Delaney, Samuel, Michael, and Gabriella Dunphy; his mother, Elizabeth; and siblings: Mike (Jackie) Morning, Patrick (Dorothy) Morning, Bonnie (Gary) Gravunder, Rita (Gary) Stolt and Jenny (Rick) Stark; special cousins, Joanne Lien and Arnie (Julie) Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John, Sr.; and Joanne's husband, Ed Lien.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday August 10, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church at 312 S. Third St. Evansville, WI. with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville, Wisconsin is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be donated to the Evansville Care Closet, Evansville Aware, or to charity of your choice in John's name. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com