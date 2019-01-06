October 23, 1940 - November 26, 2018
Dickinson Center, NY -- John "Mike" Perkins passed away on November 26, 2018, at his home in Dickinson Center, NY, after an over year long battle with cancer. He was born on October 23, 1940 to Edward and Audrey (Dhom) Perkins. Audrey passed away, and Edward married Phyllis Crull. John graduated from Orfordville High School in 1959. John served his country from 1959 to 1962 as a mechanic in the United States Army. He was a truck driver for over 50 years, hauling everything from logs to fuel and everything in between. He drove for A&H Trucking from Footville, WI, for many years. In retirement, he enjoyed buying old tractors and refurbishing them. He enjoyed hunting and fishing until his health no longer allowed.
He is survived by his children: Don (Melody) Rastly, Tina (Eugen) Pletsch, Teresa Somers, Wayne Glicco and Patrick Perkins; grandchildren: Jerry Pais, Melissa, Ashley and Danae Oswalt, Kendra Glicco, Samantha Pletsch; and five great-grandchildren; siblings: RoseMary (Ramon) Blabaum, Bill (Sheila) Perkins, Ruth (Dave) Nordeng, Steve Perkins; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cora; son, Dan; his parents; his brother, Tom and Tom's wife, Caren; and sister-in-law, Pam (Pammy Sue).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at the VFW, 2711 S. Afton Rd., Beloit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorials may be sent to the VFW.
