Monroe, WI - John Michael Rowin, Jr. died on March 31, 2022 at Monroe Clinic Hospice after a battle with Agent Orange exposure-related leukemia, he was 71.
Born at Stoughton Hospital, WI on June 6, 1950 to Anna (neé Gehrke) and the late, John Rowin, Sr. John Jr. married Margie Gunn on September 21, 1970 just prior to being sent to Vietnam after his draft number was pulled. After his return home from the war, the two settled in Janesville, WI and had two children, Kristi in 1975 and Kevin in 1981. John retired from General Motors in 2004, and was a strong supporter of the Local 95 United Auto Worker's Union. John had a lifelong love of Harley Davidson motorcycles and classic Chevy cars, owning and trading many over the course of his life. Like most Wisconsinites that follow sports, John was a Packer, Bucks and Brewer fan, and enjoyed taking his young children to see the Harlem Globetrotters. John had excellent taste in music: classic Motown, Martha and the Vandellas, the Beatles, John Lennon, Chuck Berry, Tina Turner and many other pop, blues, and rock and roll artists over the decades. John believed deeply in PTSD education, social awareness and treatment. If you know someone who is struggling with PTSD, please support them by visiting the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, National Center for PTSD at ptsd.va.gov.
John will be missed by his mother, Anna Rowin (neé Gehrke); daughter, Kristi Ackerman (neé Rowin, Steven Dean); son, Kevin Rowin; grandson, Jeffrey Rowin; sister, Ruth Kohn (Bob); sister, Beverly Moen; sister, Sheryl Thorp (Jim); many cousins, nieces, nephews; and good friend, Keith Olson. John was preceded in death by his father, John Rowin, Sr; nephews: Mark Moen, Robert Kohn, Jr; Matthew and Timothy Thorp; a special lady, Cynthia Showers; and ex-wife, Margie Rowin (neé Gunn).
Relatives and friends are invited to a military service burial at Monroe Greenwood Cemetery on May 14. A detailed update will be forthcoming.
To plant a tree in memory of John Rowin, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.