July 3, 1929 - January 25, 2019

Janesville, WI -- John McConnell Wood passed away at home on Friday, January 25th, 2019. John was born in Oconomowoc on July 3, 1929, to Hiram and Jean (McConnell) Wood. He grew up in Milwaukee and was educated at the Milwaukee Country Day School. After graduating, he attended Brown University where he studied English and began service in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. While at Brown, he met the love of his life, Nancy Allen Davis. He graduated in 1951, and moved back to Milwaukee to work at the Plankinton Hotel. On May 2, 1953, John and Nancy were married in West Hartford, Connecticut. The couple lived in Milwaukee briefly before moving to Janesville where John managed the Monterey Hotel until it was sold in 1963. He then took over the lease on the historic Tap Room restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida, which he ran successfully until John decided to start a new career as a investment advisor. That year, John and Nancy returned to Janesville to raise their young daughters. In 1966, John opened the Robert W. Baird office in downtown Janesville. He was named Vice President in 1969. He continued to manage the Janesville branch of the R. W. Baird office until his retirement in 1997. John loved Janesville and was active in the Janesville Chamber of Commerce. He served as president of the organization. John enjoyed music of all kinds throughout his life. A gifted piano player, he played for friends and family on many happy occasions. He and Nancy travelled far and wide to attend concerts and musical theatre performances. John was an avid tennis player during his younger years and was instrumental in building the Janesville Country Club tennis courts. John will miss Tuesday lunches at Stokes and watching the Packers. During his retirement he and Nancy enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. The Wisconsin northwoods and Door County were favorite spots to visit in the summer. The couple spent winters in Delray Beach, FL, which they considered their second home.

John is survived by his loving wife, Nancy to whom he was married for 65 years; daughters, Katherine Wood (Dave Bartolone) of La Crescenta, CA, and Anne (Jim) Frank of Houston, TX; grandchildren: Elena Bartolone, Julian Bartolone, Jack Frank, and Robert Frank.

Memorial Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E Court St, Janesville, WI 53545. Friends may call on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com Memorials may be made to the Janesville Foundation.