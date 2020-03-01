February 15, 1933 - February 15, 2020

Janesville, WI -- John Martin Casper, age 87, of Janesville died on February 15, 2020 at Cedar Crest Health Center. He was born in Lisle, IL on February 15, 1933, the son of John and Marie (Gunkel) Casper. John was a 1951 graduate of Janesville High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from April 30, 1953 until April 14, 1955. The following fall he married Elaine Violet Hendrickson on October 1, 1955. He was employed as a firefighter by the Janesville Fire Department for nearly 30 years. John was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, the Golden K Kiwanis Club, the V.F.W. and was a proud participant of the Vets Roll trips. He had also volunteered for the Adams School Breakfast Club and Meals on Wheels. John enjoyed a good adventure, whether that was a family trip across the country with a pop-up camper in tow, or a day skiing with friends. He loved new experiences, people and having fun.

John is survived by four children: Abbey Casper-Curtis (Bill Curtis), Jill (Melvin) Dasher, Paige (Bill) Stalcup, John Paul Casper (Nicole Opie); eight grandchildren: Samuel Curtis, Joseph Curtis, William Curtis, Emma Dashner, Zachary Dashner, Bailey Stalcup, Samantha Casper and John R. Casper; four great-grandchildren: Gus, George, Milo, and Lennin Curtis; and his sister, Marie Albanese. John was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Casper on September 5, 2007; his daughter, Suzanne H. Casper; his parents, John and Marie Casper; and his sisters, Pearl Bier and Laverne Falcone.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 East Court Street, Janesville. The Rev. Kathy Monson Lutes will preside. Visitation will be at the church Saturday, March 7th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Graveside services and military rites by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Trinity Episcopal Church. The Casper family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

