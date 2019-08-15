April 18, 1945 - August 13, 2019

Chippewa Falls, WI -- John Mahun, 74, of Chippewa Falls, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire. On April 18, 1945, John was born to Ukrainian parents, Iwan and Parania (Moroz) in Nienburg, Germany. He immigrated to the U.S. with his parents when he was 5 years old, and kept his Ukrainian Heritage close to his heart. His family entered through the Port of New Orleans. From there, they worked in Texas, and then moved onto Chicago. In 1959, the family bought a dairy farm in Ladysmith, WI. John married Jeanne Marie Palisch on December 6th, 1969. They had two children, Stephanie and Stephan. John loved being part of the Rock Aqua Jays Waterski team, and watching his kids ski. He always looked forward to having family and friends visit their Lake Wissota home that he was very proud of. John and Jeanne spent many winters in Key West, FL, where they made several good friends and wonderful memories. He wanted nothing more than to be generous and help out his family and friends. John's stubborn Ukrainian attitude, teasing jokes, and generous heart will be greatly missed by his family and friends. John proudly served two tours in Vietnam, and a total of 27 years of services, including the National Guard. He was passionate about owning Chrysler vehicles. He retired from the Chrysler Corporation after 32 years. If you didn't own a Chrysler vehicle, he would jokingly give you a hard time. He was known for his work ethic, problem solving, and woodworking skills.

John is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Jeanne; daughter, Stephanie (Mike) Albright; son, Stephan (Kristie) Mahun; grandchildren: Mikaela, Connor and Collin Albright, and Trenton and Madison Mahun; siblings: Jerry (Rachel) Mahun, Mike (Paulette) Magur, Mary (Tom) Weishapple and Zenny (Donna) Mahun; along with many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the chapel. Pastor Aimee Wollman Nesseth will be officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council following the service at the chapel. Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.