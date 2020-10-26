John M. Williams

November 26, 1947 - October 20, 2020
Beloit, WI - John Michael "Mike" Williams, 72, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on November 26, 1947 in Baraboo, WI, the son of Robert and Iris (Fessey) Williams. Mike was a 1966 graduate of Mauston High School. He was a veteran serving with the National Guard for over six years. Mike married Marlene "Judy" Westover on August 24, 1968 in Wisconsin Dells.
Mike was formerly employed by the Beloit Corporation and retired from Prudential Insurance Company after 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, boating, singing, and playing the guitar. Mike was an avid Green Bay Packer and NASCAR fan. Mike was heavily involved various community organizations including the Jaycees, Stateline United Way and Lions Club.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Marlene "Judy" Williams of Beloit, WI; children, Michael (Sarah) Williams of Janesville, WI and Christi (John) Richardson of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Mason and Kaitlyn; sisters-in-law, Rose Williams, Debra (Tom) Whitt, Laurie (Scott) Pelzek, and Diane Westover; brother-in-law, James (Gerri) Westover; dear family friend, Lois Roeling; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his furry friend, Roxy.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, James Williams; and dear family friend and like a brother, James Roeling.
Services for Mike will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in his name to the family for the Edgerton Community Outreach: Pave the Way Campaign.
