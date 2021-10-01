Janesville, WI - John M. (Mike) Keller, 65, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at home. Mike was born on May 7, 1956 in Janesville, to the late Kenneth and Erma (Shank) Keller. Mike retired from General Motors as a Repairman, after 32 years of service and a member of UAW Local 95.
Growing up on the Rock River with his siblings and his buddies he was a true river rat. He truly enjoyed the outdoors, being an avid hunter and more so a fisherman. Mike taught his boys the skill of hunting deer, turkeys, pheasants, rabbits and squirrels. Mike also took many fishing trips with his boys, fishing for muskies in Minocqua and Hayward, walleye and smallmouth on Lake Erie, and salmon and trout on Lake Michigan.
Mike is survived by his four sons: Christopher (Tanya) Keller, Matthew (Melanie) Keller, Andrew (Michelle) Keller, and Brandon (Kelli) Keller; grandchildren: Lilly, Avery, Landon, Allayna, Raylan, and Logan; mother of his four sons Phyllis Keller; brothers: Chuck (Karla) Keller and Roger (Kim) Keller; sister-in-law Kathy Keller; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: brother Gary Keller; and sister Barbara Keller.
Visitation for Mike will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S Austin Rd. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
