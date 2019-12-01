May 20, 1921 - November 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- John M. Macdonald, age 98, of Janesville, died on November 27, 2019. John was born in Bandon, OR, May 20, 1921, the son of Robert Montgomery Macdonald and Esther Tyrrell Macdonald. He grew up in Delavan, WI, and graduated from Delavan High School in 1939. He was active in conservation activities, and during The Depression while attending school, he operated a chicken farm for two years in 1937 and 1938. He loved to hunt and fish and play sports. He was a member of the Delavan Comet basketball team that went to the State Tournament in 1939. After two years of college, he met and married Joan Dearborn on September 12, 1942. They were married for 68 years before Joan died in 2011. John served three years with United States Army, and was a member of the 79th Infantry Division during WW2, from D-Day until Germany surrendered in May of 1945. He then served with occupation forces in Czechoslovakia until discharged. He was a member of American Legion Post 95 of Delavan. John worked for 10 years for the Janesville Gazette as a display salesman. He later worked for the Janesville Sand and Gravel Company for a year, then three years for The Hardware Mutual Insurance Company in Sheboygan, WI. He joined the Green and Hammerlund Insurance agency in Janesville, which later became the Green and Macdonald firm as he partnered with David L. Green. Green and Macdonald merged with the Laub firm, and became MGM insurance. John was a past President of both firms. He served a term as president of the Janesville Board of Realtors and was a president and secretary for the Janesville board of Insurance underwriters. John served two terms on the Janesville board of review, one as president. He was a member of the Sheboygan Kiwanis Club, the Janesville Kiwanis Club, City of Janesville Sign Committee during City Manager Joseph Lustig's term, and a member of the Janesville Golden K Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed children, serving as a Cub Scout Master at Adams School, Janesville and as a manager of the Janesville Fire Department Little League baseball team. John was also a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.

John is survived by his sons: John Macdonald, II, of Janesville, William (Phyllis Vaughn) Macdonald, of Hendersonville, NC, Gregory (Marcia) Macdonald, of Neenah, WI, James (Tammy) Macdonald of Janesville, and Michael (Susan) Macdonald, of Tempe, AZ; step-brother, Robert Macdonald; along with seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his step-sister, Marion Endres; brother, James Macdonald; and sisters, Jean Macdonald and Ann Toll.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home of Janesville.

A special thank you to the caregiving staff at Cedar Crest Independent Apartments and Skilled Nursing, along with Agrace HospiceCare for the excellent care they gave John.