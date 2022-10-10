John M. Kirkpatrick

September 29, 1939 - October 5, 2022

Janesville, WI - John M. Kirkpatrick, 83, of Janesville, passed away on October 5, 2022 at the Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. John was born to Earl and Hazel (Tucker) Kirkpatrick on September 29, 1939 in Laona, Wisconsin. He married Jeannette Bennett in 1956 in South Beloit, Illinois.

To plant a tree in memory of John Kirkpatrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.