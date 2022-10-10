Janesville, WI - John M. Kirkpatrick, 83, of Janesville, passed away on October 5, 2022 at the Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. John was born to Earl and Hazel (Tucker) Kirkpatrick on September 29, 1939 in Laona, Wisconsin. He married Jeannette Bennett in 1956 in South Beloit, Illinois.
John was a heavy machine operator. He worked construction for 35 years. John went to work for E & N Hughes in Monroe, Wisconsin, finally retiring in 2010.
John loved to play bingo. He enjoyed watching the Game Show Channel. His favorite being Family Feud. John appreciated his and Jeannette's trips to Las Vegas. He did like his beer, back in the day, and was a Packer Fan. But John loved most the time he spent with his family.
John is survived by his wife, Jeannette; his children: Christine (Carl) Logue of Beloit and Mathew Kirkpatrick of Janesville; 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. He is further survived by 3 brothers, 4 sisters and several nieces and nephews. As well as many other family members and friends.
John is predeceased by his daughter, Marlene Russell in October, 2021; his parents; 1 brother and 3 sisters; as well as his mother in law, Aline Kujawa.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to especially thank Trevor and Erin, and, the staff at Agrace for all the love support they provided them.
