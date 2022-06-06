June 5, 1963 - May 19, 2022
Edgerton, WI - John P. Love, 58 of Edgerton, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. John was born in Edgerton on June 5, 1963, to David and Marguerite (Peggy) Love. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1981. During high school he participated in the basketball, baseball and football teams, including the year Edgerton was state runner up for football. He sang in choir, was in drama club and had parts in a couple of musicals, including "Anything Goes" in his senior year. During his school years he developed a love for rock music which carried throughout his life. John was employed at Hardees for several years after high school. He was an assistant manager and then manager for a couple of the restaurants in Beloit and Janesville. He moved to California in 1988 where his parents and brother were living and enrolled at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, CA. graduating with a degree in Electronics Engineering Technology. He worked for Palomar College in San Marcos, CA as a Program Coordinator. During his time in California he loved hiking and exploring many areas around Stockton, Lake Tahoe and San Diego. In 1997 John moved back to Wisconsin around the time that the north woods family cabin came back into the immediate family. He loved spending time at the cabin fishing, playing cards, reading, being in nature, playing badminton and spending time with family. Over his career in the IT field back in Wisconsin he also worked for Valcom PCC, Beloit Corporation and Affiliated Engineers. John was a huge sports fan, following all of the Wisconsin teams, Packers, Badgers, Bucks, Brewers along with race car driver Matt Kenseth and golfer Steve Stricker. He especially enjoyed watching the Badger Basketball team. He played darts for several years for a couple local bar teams. For the last few years he could be found walking around the neighborhood with inherited dog Daisy, taking care of cats Jasper and Cassie, as well as on the riding lawn mower around the yard.
He is survived by his partner Sherri Lamm of Edgerton, four brothers: Dan Love (Bonnie) of Stockton, CA, Dennis (Sandy) of Milton, WI, Donald (Mary) Love of Holmen, WI, Michael (Cindy) Love of Kenosha, WI, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, his nephew David and his beloved dog Maxine. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Edgerton is assisting the family.
A Celebration of Life for John will be held on July 10, 2022, starting at Noon at the Lamar Park Pavilion in Milton, WI. Join us to remember the good times we shared with him.