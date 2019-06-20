September 23, 1953 - June 15, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- John L. Shereck, 65, of Edgerton, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. John was born on September 23, 1953 in Janesville, WI, to Frank and Janice (Write) Shereck. John married Rhonda (Smythe) who predeceased him from breast cancer. He married Maria Mayhew on June 3, 2011. John drove truck all of his life, and enjoyed being outdoors with his dogs, Buddy and Baby Boy.

John is survived by his wife, Maria; sister, Sue (Mike) Spears; children: Tina (Ryan) Rice, Nikki (Ryan) Jagdafielt, Emily Williams, Ashley Williams, April (Ron) Callies, Todd (Tonya) Chrostowski, Sean Williams and Joseph (Sherri) Shereck; and many grandchildren; nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Rhonda J Shereck; and his brother, Mark Shereck.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.