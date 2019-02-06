January 29, 1960 - February 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- John Joseph Coffey passed away on February 2, 2019 in Janesville, WI. John was born in Topeka, KS on January 29, 1960. He spent most of his life in Madison, WI, graduating from Queen of Apostles High School in 1978, before moving on to Janesville to attend the University of Wisconsin-Rock County, where he graduated in 1990. John loved bowling, dancing, Badger sports and the St. Louis Cardinals. He will be remembered as someone who laughed inappropriately at every chance, busted a move at every dance, and loved his family unconditionally--on the one condition they never cheered for the Cubs.

He is survived by children: Shauna Benish, Kyle Coffey, Kaitlin (Nate) Stuessy and Kamryn Coffey; granddaughter, Clara Stuessy; siblings: Kevin (Sue) Coffey, Jan (Bill) Graves and Sharon (Doug) Gaffke; former spouse, Angie Coffey; and a loving gaggle of Irish cousins.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 8 from Noon to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 434 N. Main Street in Cottage Grove, WI, and a service directly after. A celebration of John's life will follow at Black Bear Inn, 320 W Cottage Grove Rd., Cottage Grove, WI 53527. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be sent to Kyle Coffey, 1924 DuPont Dr., Apt 7, Janesville, WI 53546

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse