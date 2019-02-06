January 29, 1960 - February 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- John Joseph Coffey passed away on February 2, 2019 in Janesville, WI. John was born in Topeka, KS on January 29, 1960. He spent most of his life in Madison, WI, graduating from Queen of Apostles High School in 1978, before moving on to Janesville to attend the University of Wisconsin-Rock County, where he graduated in 1990. John loved bowling, dancing, Badger sports and the St. Louis Cardinals. He will be remembered as someone who laughed inappropriately at every chance, busted a move at every dance, and loved his family unconditionally--on the one condition they never cheered for the Cubs.

He is survived by children: Shauna Benish, Kyle Coffey, Kaitlin (Nate) Stuessy and Kamryn Coffey; granddaughter, Clara Stuessy; siblings: Kevin (Sue) Coffey, Jan (Bill) Graves and Sharon (Doug) Gaffke; former spouse, Angie Coffey; and a loving gaggle of Irish cousins.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 8 from Noon to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 434 N. Main Street in Cottage Grove, WI, and a service directly after. A celebration of John's life will follow at Black Bear Inn, 320 W Cottage Grove Rd., Cottage Grove, WI 53527. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be sent to Kyle Coffey, 1924 DuPont Dr., Apt 7, Janesville, WI 53546